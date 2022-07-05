Centre will not depend on imported urea after 2023-24: Mandaviya

Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers, Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya, on Tuesday said that the Government of India will not be dependent on imported urea after 2023-24. Union Minister said that "by 2025, through 8 urea plants, India will produce 44 crore Nano Urea Bottles per annum which will be equivalent to 200 LMT of conventional urea. With the introduction of Nano Urea, the import of Urea may not be required after 2023-24 and Government will save foreign exchange worth Rs 40,000 crore approximately per annum."

In a conversation with ANI today, Mansukh Mandaviya said, "The introduction of new plants in this sector will truly revolutionize the urea sector making agriculture in India "Atmanirbhar" thus reducing dependence on urea." An official of Chemical and Fertilizer Ministry further told ANI on condition of anonymity that the benefit of nano urea is eco-friendly as it leads to less soil, air and water pollution. "It is also safe for humans, flora and fauna. Due to targeted foliage application, there is no wastage of Nano urea and Nano Urea is cost and energy effective and resource-friendly."

"Nano Urea leads to increase in farmers' income due to reduction in input cost. Higher crop produced will yield to a better price because of a better quality crop," the official said. "Average of Rs 4,000 per acre increases the income of farmers by using Nano Urea.When Nano Urea is used, the nutritional quality of harvested produce is better in terms of protein and nutrient content and it will reduce the transportation cost and will benefit small farmers immensely," an official told ANI

An official of the Ministry further told ANI that the Department of Fertilizers has also issued guidelines for the development of entrepreneurs for drone spraying of liquid fertilizers. "With the help of the Department of Fertilizers, 228 agriculture spray drone pilots have been trained to spray the nano urea through Drone and they can earn approximately Rs 46,000 per month. It will also generate rural employment." "Nano Urea is widely being accepted by the farmers. It is noted approximately 390 Lakh Nano Urea bottles have been dispatched to different parts of the country. Out of which 287 Lakh Nano Urea have been sold out which is equivalent to approx. 13 LMT of Conventional Urea," an official added.

Ministry said that Nano urea is a nanotechnology-based revolutionary product developed with the inspiration of the Prime Minister. "One bottle of Nano Urea is equivalent to one bag of urea. Its application can effectively lead to reduction in soil, water and air pollution which happens due to overuse of chemical fertilizers both at production and consumption levels." (ANI)

