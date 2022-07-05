Karnataka Police nabs assailants for stabbing Vastu expert Chandrashekhar Guruji to death

Karnataka Police nabbed the two assailants who stabbed Vastu expert Chandrashekhar Angadi popularly known as Chandrashekhar Guruji to death at a hotel in Hubballi on Tuesday. The two accused were detained by police in Ramdurg while they were trying to escape.

According to the police, the accused Mahantesh Shirur and Manjunath Marewad are former employees of 'Saral Vastu' run by Chandrashekhar Guruji were detained with help of Belgaum Police while they trying to escape in a car. "Both accused stabbed Chandrashekhar Guruji today afternoon in a hotel lobby where he was staying. He succumbed to death due to injuries. They have been detained. We had formed teams and they were working on gathering information. We shared information with neighbouring districts. The Belgaum Police detained both the accused. Our team has gone there to bring them. We will interrogate them," said Hubballi Police Commissioner Labhu Ram.

According to Police, Chandrashekhar Guruji was staying at the hotel in Hubballi for the last four days. On Tuesday two people came to the hotel to meet him and called him to the lobby. Soon after Chandrashekhar Guruji reached the lobby, the assailants stabbed him multiple times and ran away. He was rushed to the KIMS Hospital where he was declared dead. "Some people called him to the lobby area of the hotel where he was staying. One person wished him and then suddenly started stabbing him. Due to multiple injuries, by the time he was shifted to the hospital, he was dead. We have registered a case and are searching for the accused," said Police Commissioner Labhu Ram.

A case has been registered in Vidyanagar police station. (ANI)

