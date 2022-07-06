Areca nut, coconut prices

Following are areca nut and coconut prices: Areca (per quintal) Old Supari: Rs 51,000 to Rs 54,500 model Rs 53,500 New Supari: Rs 38,000 to Rs 45,000 model Rs 41,000 Koka: Rs 20,000 to Rs 24,500 model Rs 23,000 Coconut [per thousand]: 1st quality: Rs 16,000 to Rs 20,000 model Rs 19,000 2nd quality: Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 model Rs 13,000.

