'Green goal': Telangana gears up to plant 19.54 crore saplings this year

Telangana government aims to plant 19.54 crore saplings this year, under the eighth edition of its Haritha Haram, a large-scale tree-planting drive, in the State. A Santhi Kumari, Special Chief Secretary forest, who held a review meeting with senior officials, said as the rainy season sets in the pace of the drive should be increased.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-07-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 18:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana government aims to plant 19.54 crore saplings this year, under the eighth edition of its 'Haritha Haram,' a large-scale tree-planting drive, in the State. A Santhi Kumari, Special Chief Secretary (forest), who held a review meeting with senior officials, said as the rainy season sets in the pace of the drive should be increased. She asked the officials to focus on planting of bigger saplings as their survival rate was more, according to an official press release.

Of the target of 19.54 crore saplings, Panchayat Raj Department will undertake planting 8.76 crore, Municipal Department 7.32 crore, Irrigation department 5 crore and Forest Department 1.54 crore, the release added.

