SJVN records highest ever single day power generation at Nathpa Jhakri plant

State-owned SJVN's Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday generated 39.507 million units of electricity, the highest ever generation in a single day by the plant.

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director of SJVN, said its flagship 1,500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station has exceeded all the records since commissioning in single day power generation on Tuesday.

The plant is designed to generate 36 Million Units (MUs) per day at 100 per cent availability during high flow season and against this, the power station has generated 39.507 MUs.

In the current fiscal, the power station has been operating at highest ever Plant Availability Factor of 110.114 per cent superseding the previous record of 109.971 per cent.

In a statement on Wednesday, Sharma said that for three consecutive years, the power plant has been setting and surpassing records in single day generation.

SJVN, a transnational power entity with present portfolio of 31,500 MW, has diversified into areas such as solar, wind & thermal energy, power transmission and power trading.

