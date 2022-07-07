Left Menu

Azure Power becomes the first Renewable Energy company in India to be SA8000 certified

NEW DELHI, July 7, 2022 PRNewswire -- Azure Power NYSE AZRE, a leading sustainable energy solutions provider and renewable power producer in India, announced that it has been awarded SA80002014 certification, an international standard for social accountability. Azure Power is the first Renewable Energy company in India to have been awarded this certification.SA8000 is the worlds leading social certification program.

Image Credit: PR Newswire
  • Country:
  • India

Azure Power (NYSE: AZRE), a leading sustainable energy solutions provider and renewable power producer in India, announced that it has been awarded SA8000:2014 certification, an international standard for social accountability. Azure Power is the first Renewable Energy company in India to have been awarded this certification.

SA8000 is the world's leading social certification program. This is an auditable standard that requires organizations to develop, maintain, and apply socially acceptable practices in the workplace including supply chain.

Harsh Shah, CEO, Azure Power said, ''Social responsibility is core to how we conduct our business, including our supply chain. Benchmarking against high global standards help us to maintain, strengthen and demonstrate our commitment to adhere to highest social standards of corporate governance. It further provides assurance to our stakeholders on the company's social performance and commitment to conduct business in a socially responsible manner.'' Sumit Barat, Chief Sustainability Officer, Azure Power, further added, ''We are proud to have implemented systems and processes that resulted in achieving the SA8000 certification and are committed to continually improve our social performance. Obtaining and maintaining the certification provides a well-defined framework to conduct business in a socially responsible manner.'' About Azure Power Azure Power is a leading independent sustainable energy solutions provider, and power producer in India on a mission to create value for all stakeholders through high-performance Renewable Energy assets.

We developed India's first utility scale solar project in 2009 and since then, Azure Power has grown rapidly to become a leader in developing and operating large utility-scale renewable energy projects in the country.

We also partner with commercial and industrial customers in their decarbonization journey by providing comprehensive solutions for their clean energy needs.

For more information about us, visit: www.azurepower.com Investor Contact: ir@azurepower.com Media Contact pr@azurepower.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/819565/Azure_Power_Logo.jpg

