Left Menu

Soaring prices, plastic bottles to dampen Japan's thirst for Beaujolais Nouveau

Kirin's recommended retail price for a 750 ml bottle will also more than double from last year to 4,310 yen ($32). Rival Suntory Holdings is raising the price of its main Beaujolais offering by about 40% to 3,500 yen, while reducing the number of products it offers to three from 15 last year.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2022 13:25 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 13:18 IST
Soaring prices, plastic bottles to dampen Japan's thirst for Beaujolais Nouveau
Representative Image

Japanese fans of Beaujolais Nouveau wine will likely be reining in their enthusiasm this year as importers hike prices, dramatically shrink their product offerings, and even resort to plastic bottles in a bid to cope with surging costs.

In the latest example of inflationary pressures as sky-high fuel prices jack up production and transportation costs, Japanese beverage giant Kirin Holdings Co said it will switch to PET bottles and only offer two products instead of its usual 10 this year. Kirin's recommended retail price for a 750 ml bottle will also more than double from last year to 4,310 yen ($32).

Rival Suntory Holdings is raising the price of its main Beaujolais offering by about 40% to 3,500 yen, while reducing the number of products it offers to three from 15 last year. The autumn release of the fruity red wine from France's Beaujolais region is highly anticipated in Japan, which is the world's No. 1 importer.

Japan imported about 320,000 cases in 2020 or about 3.8 million bottles, accounting for nearly half of the region's exports, according to industry group Inter Beaujolais. Consumer prices are surging in Japan after decades of deflation, accelerated by a steep weakening in the yen to a 20-year low, soaring energy costs, and logistical logjams caused by the war in Ukraine.

($1 = 135.6800 yen)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
3
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner swaps 'difficult'; Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022