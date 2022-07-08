Ukraine foreign minister at G20 accuses Russia of playing "hunger games"
Updated: 08-07-2022 15:04 IST
Ukraine's Foreign Minister on Friday accused Russia of playing "hunger games" and said it has "no place at any international fora", during a virtual address to a G20 meeting of his counterparts in Bali.
Dmytro Kuleba said the international community had no right to allow Russia to blackmail the world with high energy prices, hunger, and security threats, according to a statement his office.
