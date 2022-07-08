Left Menu

Ukraine foreign minister at G20 accuses Russia of playing "hunger games"

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2022 15:04 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 15:00 IST
Ukraine foreign minister at G20 accuses Russia of playing "hunger games"
Dmytro Kuleba Image Credit: Wikipedia

Ukraine's Foreign Minister on Friday accused Russia of playing "hunger games" and said it has "no place at any international fora", during a virtual address to a G20 meeting of his counterparts in Bali.

Dmytro Kuleba said the international community had no right to allow Russia to blackmail the world with high energy prices, hunger, and security threats, according to a statement his office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner swaps 'difficult'; Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022