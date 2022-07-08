Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar: New group to hold protest march on Tuesday

An outfit formed to oppose the name change of Aurangabad in Maharashtra has said it will hold a protest march on Tuesday.

The previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government, in its last cabinet meeting on June 29, had approved proposals to rename Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv.

''The Aurangabad Namantar Virodhi Sangharsh Samiti, which has been formed after the MVA government passed the renaming proposal, will march from Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue located at Bhadkal Gate to Amkhas Maidan, which is a kilometre away, on Tuesday,'' coordinator Ayyub Jahagirdar said.

