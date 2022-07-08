Germany working intensively on Uniper stabilisation measures - econ min
Germany is working intensively on stabilisation measures for German utility Uniper, which on Friday said it had submitted an application for a government bailout, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said.
"Politically, one thing is clear: we will not allow a systemically important company to go bankrupt and cause turbulence on the global energy market as a result," Habeck said in a statement.
Concrete means of supporting Uniper will be negotiated and decided, he added.
