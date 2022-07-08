Left Menu

Putin warns West: sanctions risk price catastrophe for energy consumers

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that continued use of sanctions against Russia could lead to catastrophic price rises on energy markets, hitting households across Europe with much higher prices for energy. "Yes, we know that the Europeans are trying to replace Russian energy resources," Putin said at a televised meeting with senior officials.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-07-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 19:33 IST
Putin warns West: sanctions risk price catastrophe for energy consumers
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that continued use of sanctions against Russia could lead to catastrophic price rises on energy markets, hitting households across Europe with much higher prices for energy.

"Yes, we know that the Europeans are trying to replace Russian energy resources," Putin said at a televised meeting with senior officials. "However, we expect the result of such actions to be an increase in gas prices on the spot market and an increase in the cost of energy resources for end consumers." "All this once again shows that sanctions restrictions on Russia cause much more damage to those countries that impose them. Further use of sanctions may lead to even more severe, without exaggeration, even catastrophic consequences on the global energy market."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
Soaring inflation rates see increase in number of poor people by 71 million: UNDP report

Soaring inflation rates see increase in number of poor people by 71 million:...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022