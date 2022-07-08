Left Menu

Sisodia writes to rly minister over Zakhira underpass waterlogging issue

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 20:47 IST
Sisodia writes to rly minister over Zakhira underpass waterlogging issue
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has written to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, demanding a resolution to waterlogging issues at the Zakhira underpass which, he claimed, is caused by waste from railway land.

The government, in a statement, said a meeting was held last month to discuss the issue but no action has been taken by the railways despite the arrival of the monsoon.

The meeting was held on June 20 under the chairmanship of the principal secretary of the PWD with officials of other agencies including the railways.

Railway officials were asked to increase the size of downstream pipes, remove waste from their land, de-silt culverts and pipe drains laid by the railways, as well as remove encroachment from their land, the statement said.

Sisodia, who also holds the PWD portfolio, wrote a letter to Vaishnaw to highlight the issue.

He urged him for immediate intervention and timely action so that waterlogging can be prevented. In the letter, Sisodia said waterlogging at the Zakhira underpass during monsoon was a serious problem.

Noting that people face a lot of inconvenience during the rainy season, he said the PWD department of the Delhi government discussed it with other stakeholders but nothing has changed.

Saying that a lot of garbage and rags are spread all around the railway land, due to which the size of the culvert has decreased from 2 sqm to 0.44 sqm, Sisodia said de-silting and cleaning is yet to start.

The PWD minister demanded prompt action from the railways to avoid any inconvenience to the people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
Soaring inflation rates see increase in number of poor people by 71 million: UNDP report

Soaring inflation rates see increase in number of poor people by 71 million:...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022