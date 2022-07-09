Left Menu

Sri Lankan protesters break into President’s House

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 09-07-2022 14:23 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 13:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan protesters demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Saturday entered his official residence here after putting down the barricades.

Police used tear gas and water cannons and opened fire to disperse protesters this morning to prevent protesters from entering, the Daily Mirror newspaper reported.

However, the protesters entered the President's House after putting down the barricades.

Rajapaksa who was facing calls for resignation since March was using the President's House as his residence and office since protesters came to occupy the entrance to his office early April.

President Gotabaya had already vacated the premises before the protests began in Colombo.

Meanwhile, at least 30 persons including two police officers were injured during ongoing protests and were admitted to the National Hospital in Colombo.

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

