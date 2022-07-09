Sri Lankan protesters break into President’s House
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Sri Lankan protesters demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Saturday entered his official residence here after putting down the barricades.
Police used tear gas and water cannons and opened fire to disperse protesters this morning to prevent protesters from entering, the Daily Mirror newspaper reported.
However, the protesters entered the President's House after putting down the barricades.
Rajapaksa who was facing calls for resignation since March was using the President's House as his residence and office since protesters came to occupy the entrance to his office early April.
President Gotabaya had already vacated the premises before the protests began in Colombo.
Meanwhile, at least 30 persons including two police officers were injured during ongoing protests and were admitted to the National Hospital in Colombo.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- House
- Daily Mirror
- Colombo
- Sri Lankan
- Gotabaya
- National Hospital
ALSO READ
Senate OKs landmark gun violence bill, House passage is next
Odd News Roundup: Desperate Chinese property developer willing to 'swap wheat for house'; Swiss 'zero-star hotel' offers sleepless nights to ponder the world's crises
Landmark gun-safety bill heads to U.S. House after Senate passage
Odd News Roundup: Desperate Chinese property developer willing to 'swap wheat for house'; Swiss 'zero-star hotel' offers sleepless nights to ponder the world's crises
House of Kieraya aims to double revenue to over Rs 400 crore in next 12 months