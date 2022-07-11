Jobs in Germany under threat if Russian gas taps stay off, trade union chief says
Millions of workers' livelihoods in Germany are at stake if Russia decides to cut off gas supplies to the country in the long run, the head of the German Federation of Trade Unions told the Handelsblatt newspaper.
"In the event of a continued halt of gas supply from Russia, companies that were still posting record profits in the first two quarters could quickly find themselves in existential distress and millions of jobs could be threatened as a result," said DBG chief Yasmin Fahimi. (Writing by Rachel More Editing by Riham Alkousaa)
