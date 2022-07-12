Russia FinMin backs LNG-for-roubles plan - paper
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, in a newspaper interview published on Monday, strongly endorsed a proposal by gas producer Gazprom to expand its rouble-for-gas scheme for pipeline gas to include liquefied natural gas.
Asked for his view on the Gazprom proposal, the Vedomosti daily quoted Siluanov as saying, "We support (it) in every way."
