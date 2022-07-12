Left Menu

Russia FinMin backs LNG-for-roubles plan - paper

Updated: 12-07-2022 04:43 IST
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, in a newspaper interview published on Monday, strongly endorsed a proposal by gas producer Gazprom to expand its rouble-for-gas scheme for pipeline gas to include liquefied natural gas.

Asked for his view on the Gazprom proposal, the Vedomosti daily quoted Siluanov as saying, "We support (it) in every way."

