SKM to hold panchayat on Aug 22 on MSP, Agnipath

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 17:27 IST
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Tuesday said it will hold a panchayat on August 22 to protest against the government over the issues of MSP, Agnipath scheme and Lakhimpur violence.

A meeting of the SKM, which had spearheaded the agitation against the now-scrapped farm laws, was held here and it was decided that the farmers' collective will not allow any political outfit to associate with it and will remain completely apolitical.

The SKM claimed that some people had written to the Centre over the MSP issue without taking the other SKM members into confidence.

''After this came out, we decided to have no relation with them. They tried to sell out the movement. Today, the whole SKM is here,'' an SKM leader told reporters here.

A panchayat will be held at the Jantar Mantar here on August 22 over the issues of MSP, Agnipath scheme and Lakhimpur violence, he said.

