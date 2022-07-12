Finnish minister to negotiate with Germany over Uniper - official

Finland's ownership steering minister Tytti Tuppurainen will meet with the German government and utilities Fortum and Uniper in Berlin on Thursday to find a solution to Uniper's financial problems, a Finnish government official told Reuters on Tuesday.

Uniper, Germany's biggest gas importer, last week asked the German government for a bailout, warning losses due soaring gas prices and falling Russian supplies could reach 10 billion euros ($10 billion) this year. A dispute between Germany and Finland over the cost of the rescue flared at the weekend after German economy minister Robert Habeck said Uniper's main shareholder, Finnish state energy firm Fortum, should contribute.

Fortum rejected that call, saying it had already given Uniper 8 billion euros in loans and guarantees. The Finnish official said nonetheless that the cooperation between Finland and Germany has been good. Germany's economy ministry and Uniper had no immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.

Uniper, in which Fortum owns a 78% stake, has been struggling to meet delivery obligations due to thinning gas supply from Russia, which led to the company last week filing for support from the German government. Finland's Fortum has as part of the negotiations proposed separating operations that are critical to Germany's energy supply from the rest of Uniper and transferring them to German government ownership.

German union Verdi warned on July 11 that Fortum was risking "open conflict" with the union if it tried to break up the troubled gas utility.

