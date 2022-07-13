Left Menu

Gang violence traps thousands in town near Haiti's capital

The United Nations said on Tuesday that violence is forcing it to move food aid and workers by air and ship from Port-au-Prince to other parts of the country. Residents have not been able to leave the Cite Soleil neighborhood of Brooklyn since fighting broke out, said Pastor Jean Enock Joseph.

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2022 04:44 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 04:44 IST
Gang violence traps thousands in town near Haiti's capital

Gun battles between rival Haitian gangs near the capital Port-au-Prince have left thousands trapped in a small coastal town without access to water, food or medical care, a local pastor and a foreign aid group said on Tuesday. More than 50 people have been killed since Friday in the town of Cite Soleil, the mayor said. The United Nations said on Tuesday that violence is forcing it to move food aid and workers by air and ship from Port-au-Prince to other parts of the country.

Residents have not been able to leave the Cite Soleil neighborhood of Brooklyn since fighting broke out, said Pastor Jean Enock Joseph. The town has a population of 250,000. "People can't get through. Food can't get through," Joseph said in a telephone interview. "We are in a serious situation from a humanitarian standpoint." Doctors Without Borders in a statement said that the road leading to the neighborhood was littered with burning or decomposing bodies.

"They could be people killed during the clashes or people trying to leave who were shot -- it is a real battlefield," said Mumuza Muhindo, head of the Haiti mission for Doctors Without Borders. Gang violence has soared since the assassination last year of President Jovenel Moise. Bloody turf wars have become more frequent, with rights activists in May saying one protracted confrontation killed nearly 150 people.

"The security situation is an important problem in Haiti. (Prime Minister) Ariel Henry is working for a quick solution," a spokesman for the prime minister's office said in response to a request for comment. The World Food Programme (WFP) on Tuesday said that in response to gang violence, it set up a ferry service that carries food aid from Port-au-Prince to other parts of the country and is also using short flights for its workers.

The agency has already shipped 2,000 tonnes of assistance that way, Jean-Martin Bauer, WFP country director in Haiti, told journalists by video link. "This violence has had impact on markets, on trade, on livelihoods, and it has cut off the city from the rest of Haiti," he said. (Additional reporting by Brian Ellsworth in Miami; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Cynthia Osterman)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-After Roe v. Wade, healthcare data privacy fears grow worldwide

ANALYSIS-After Roe v. Wade, healthcare data privacy fears grow worldwide

 Global
4
Health News Summary Roundup: U.S. CDC plans to improve international air contact tracing data collection; Italy to start administering second COVID booster to over-60s and more

Health News Summary Roundup: U.S. CDC plans to improve international air con...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022