Kerala: Minor sexual abuse survivor abducted by family, ahead of POCSO case trial in Palakkad

An 11-year-old girl who was sexually abused earlier was abducted by her relatives including her parents from Kerala's Palakkad district on Tuesday.

An 11-year-old girl who was sexually abused earlier was abducted by her relatives including her parents from Kerala's Palakkad district on Tuesday. Police have arrested a total of six people in connection with the kidnapping of the POCSO case victim in Palakkad.

Three accused including parents are absconding. The main accused in the POCSO case, the uncle of the girl, too has been arrested for abduction. The abduction happened when the trial in connection with the POCSO case registered in 2021 was scheduled to begin on July 16.

The girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her father's brother. The girl had revealed the traumatic incident to her teacher last year. After registering the case, the court placed the girl under the protective custody of her maternal grandmother. Later, the parents and relatives took the child forcefully from the grandmother.

Police are trying to locate them. (ANI)

