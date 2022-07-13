Left Menu

Union minister rejects TMC's allegation of 'non-release' of MGNREGA funds

Union Minister Kapil Moreshwar Patil on Wednesday rubbished the TMCs allegation of non-release of MGNREGA funds by the Centre to West Bengal and said there were complaints that some states changed names of the central schemes.Patil, the union minister of state for Panchayati Raj, also termed the TMCs accusation of non-release of funds under the 100-day rural employement programme due to political reasons as baseless.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-07-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 21:39 IST
Union minister rejects TMC's allegation of 'non-release' of MGNREGA funds
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@mopr_goi)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Kapil Moreshwar Patil on Wednesday rubbished the TMC's allegation of 'non-release' of MGNREGA funds by the Centre to West Bengal and said there were complaints that some states changed names of the central schemes.

Patil, the union minister of state for Panchayati Raj, also termed the TMC's accusation of 'non-release' of funds under the 100-day rural employement programme due to political reasons as ''baseless''. ''The allegation that the MGNREGA funds for West Bengal have not been released due to political reasons is baseless. Why would we take such steps which might have an adverse political impact? There are complaints that some states are changing names of central projects. We are looking into it,'' Patil told reporters here.

The Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal had accused the Centre of not clearing funds amounting to Rs 6,000 crore under the 100-day work scheme.

''I will check with my department what the issue is. If there is any problem in terms of fund utilisation certificate or not, that has to be checked,'' he said.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (MGNREGA) is aimed at enhancing the livelihood security of households in rural areas of the country by providing at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in a financial year.

Asked about allegations of corruption at the panchayat level in the state, Patil said he will check before making any comment on it.

''I cannot comment on it offhand on allegations of corruption as I have to check the reports. I will check with our officers,'' he said.

The union minister also urged the state government to ensure free and fair panchayat polls, slated to be held next year.

''We all have seen what happens during elections in West Bengal. I would request the state government and its officials to ensure free and fair panchayat polls to be held next year,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
3
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022