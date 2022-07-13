Left Menu

Mexico sees $40 bln in U.S. investment through 2024 amid business talks

Still, Lopez Obrador on Tuesday told Biden that Mexico was ready to work with the United States to help secure energy supplies, and promote the economic integration of North America. Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier, who was also at the business breakfast, said on Twitter that Lopez Obrador noted he had come to listen to energy companies, including Sempra Energy.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 13-07-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 21:56 IST
Mexico sees $40 bln in U.S. investment through 2024 amid business talks
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

U.S. companies plan to invest $40 billion in Mexico between now and 2024, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a meeting of U.S. and Mexican executives on Wednesday, according to Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard. Lopez Obrador and Ebrard are in Washington after a meeting between the Mexican president and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden, as well as other officials, on Tuesday.

Calling it "great news for Mexico", Ebrard revealed the prospective investments on Twitter as Mexican officials met the executives for a business breakfast in the U.S. capital. Mexican officials said the talks could deliver progress on a raft of pending investments in Mexico by U.S. energy companies.

Billions of dollars in foreign investment in Mexico have been held up by disputes between companies and the government as Lopez Obrador tightens state control of the energy market. Still, Lopez Obrador on Tuesday told Biden that Mexico was ready to work with the United States to help secure energy supplies, and promote the economic integration of North America.

Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier, who was also at the business breakfast, said on Twitter that Lopez Obrador noted he had come to listen to energy companies, including Sempra Energy. The U.S. Ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, said in June that Mexico and the United States are working through disputes involving U.S. companies worth some $30 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
3
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022