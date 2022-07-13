AIIMS Burns and Plastic Surgery Block conducts 20 surgeries per day

By Shalini Bhardwaj The AIIMS Burns and Plastic Surgery Block has conducted about 6,000 to 7,000 surgeries almost free of cost within a year.

"We provide full length and breadth of plastic surgery, right from burn to burn reconstruction, trauma, congenital cleft lip, and we have a footfall of around 100 patients per day and we do around 20 surgeries per day," said Dr (Prof.) Maneesh Singhal, Head- Department of Plastic, Reconstructive and Burns Surgery, AIIMS, New Delhi. Dr Singhal further said that AIIMS New Delhi has around 15-bedded ICU dedicated to burns and the Block gets referrals from all over India.

"We are catering to everybody who is coming to us and at present, we make sure that none of our patients who require emergency surgery for burns, we are always want to do admissions per day. We have around 15 bedded ICU dedicated for burns and we are getting referrals from all over India," he added. He said that the common surgeries that are mostly done include skin grafting, burn surgeries, and congenital-related surgeries among others.

On the demand for transgender surgery, Dr Singhal said that demand and queries have been increasing for few years. "There is a high demand since a few months or years, so, transgender surgery is somewhat high in demand because Government has come up with recently with some new bills and acts and people are more aware," he said. He said that the AIIMS Burns and Plastic Surgery Block will be providing special training to the staff for those who come for transgender surgeries.

"So we are being contacted by the ministry and various organisations to hold some training from next month or maybe next to next month specifically to handle such cases," he added. On July 15 AIIMS in collaboration with the Association of plastic surgeons of India will first time celebrate the plastic surgery film festival.

They will also show videos of the miraculous transformations after and before plastic surgeries conducted by doctors from all over the country. (ANI)

