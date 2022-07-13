Left Menu

Raj govt to issue over 4.88 lakh power connections to farmers in 2 yrs: Gehlot

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-07-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 22:22 IST
Raj govt to issue over 4.88 lakh power connections to farmers in 2 yrs: Gehlot
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government will issue over 4.88 lakh new and pending agriculture power connections in the next two years, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Wednesday.

Gehlot said that his government is committed to providing cheap electricity to farmers along with uninterrupted power supply in the state.

He was addressing the review meeting of the Energy Department at the Chief Minister's residence on Wednesday.

Gehlot said that due to efficient power management of the state government, there was minimum power cut in the state despite scorching heat.

The chief minister directed the officials of the Energy Department not to compromise on the quality along with releasing the agriculture connections on a war footing.

It was informed in the meeting that a target has been set to release over 2.31 lakh agriculture connections for the first phase (2022-23) and over 2.58 lakh new agriculture connections in the second phase (2023-24).

The Chief Minister said that the state government is paying special attention to the distribution as well as generation and transmission of electricity. Its network is being strengthened by developing new electric grids, lines and sub-stations all over Rajasthan, he said in a statement.

The Chief Minister said that new options are being explored to reduce dependence on coal by using lignite instead, which is abundant in the state.

He directed the officers to conduct surveys to assess lignite as a long-term solution and for its full utilization. PTI AG/SDA MR MR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
3
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022