Left Menu

Telangana schools closed due to heavy rains till July 18

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued extreme heavy rainfall warning for 11 districts of Telangana as the South West monsoon lashes the coastal state.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 13-07-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 22:38 IST
Telangana schools closed due to heavy rains till July 18
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued extreme heavy rainfall warning for 11 districts of Telangana as the South West monsoon lashes the coastal state. K Naga Ratna of the state IMD informed that Telangana is likely to have light to moderate rain over most places. She also informed ANI that heavy to very heavy rainfall will occur in most places. Further, two places in Telangana will receive heavy to extreme rainfall.

"Telangana is likely to have light to moderate rain over most places. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Very heavy to extreme rainfall is likely in two areas. 10-11 districts of the State have been issued warnings. This is the highest amount of rainfall till July since 2015," K Naga Ratna said. "Telangana has recorded 125 per cent of the rainfall above normal conditions and all the districts have been recorded above normal conditions. This is very likely to be the highest amount of rainfall. Starting from 2015, this is the highest amount of rainfall till July," Ratna said.

In view of the forecast of heavy rainfall in the State for the next three days and the heavy rains and floods continuing in many parts of Telangana, the State government has declared that educational institutions in the State will remain shut this week. They will reopen on Monday. The decision was taken during a meeting convened by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao with Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy and Education department Secretary V Karuna among other officials here on Wednesday afternoon.

An official circular released by the government states: "In view of continuing heavy rains and inimical weather conditions Government has decided to extend holidays for all educational institutions (Govt., Aided & Private) from 14.7.2022 to 16.7.2022 in the State. Educational Institutions shall be reopened from 18.07.2022 (Monday)." Earlier, the state government had declared holidays for all educational institutions from July 11 to 13 in wake of the heavy rains lashing the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
3
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022