Libya's NOC Chairman Sanalla rejects GNU move to replace him -speech

Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC) Chairman Mustafa Sanalla rejected the Government of National Unity (GNU) move to replace him, Sanalla said in a speech on Wednesday.

"al-Dbeibah's government is outgoing and has no authority over the corporation nor anybody else," Sanalla said, warning him against "touching" NOC.

GNU moved to replace the National Oil Corp (NOC) chairman and board on Tuesday.

