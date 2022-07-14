Left Menu

Groningen gas output likely to top estimates, gas firm says

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 14-07-2022 11:38 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 11:35 IST
Groningen gas output likely to top estimates, gas firm says
  • Country:
  • Guyana

Gas production at the Groningen field in the Netherlands will likely be higher this year than previously announced, Dutch gas transport company GTS said on Thursday.

GTS said higher production would be needed to sufficiently fill gas storage before winter and guarantee the safety of supply.

Production at Groningen is currently set to drop to 4.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) in the year through October, while the government has announced the end of extraction by 2024 at the latest to limit seismic risks in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
2
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
3
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022