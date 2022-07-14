Groningen gas output likely to top estimates, gas firm says

Gas production at the Groningen field in the Netherlands will likely be higher this year than previously announced, Dutch gas transport company GTS said on Thursday.

GTS said higher production would be needed to sufficiently fill gas storage before winter and guarantee the safety of supply.

Production at Groningen is currently set to drop to 4.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) in the year through October, while the government has announced the end of extraction by 2024 at the latest to limit seismic risks in the region.

