Third accused held in potential terror module busted by Bihar police

As many as three people, including a retired police officer of Jharkhand, were arrested for indulging in anti-India activities, informed the officials on Thursday. "We keep an eye on such institutions on routine work. Because the Prime Minister was coming, we were alert and in the meantime we came to know about these people's office and we started investigating it closely. FIR has been lodged against a total of 26 people of which 3 people have been arrested," Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP)(Bihar), Manish Kumar told ANI.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Deoghar and Patna on July 12. Police on Wednesday busted a potential terror module with some links to extremist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) and arrested two accused. The two include a retired police officer of Jharkhand, Mohammad Jallauddin and a former member of Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) who is also a current member of PFI and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), Athar Parvez.

Earlier, Kumar had said an excerpt from an eight-page-long document recovered from the accused titled 'India vision 2047' talks about "subjugating coward majority community and bringing back the glory". Kumar had added that Parvez's younger brother went to jail in 2001-02 bomb blasts in the state after SIMI was banned. The police official said that Parvez also raised funds in lakhs. He said locals were taught to use swords and knives in name of martial arts and the accused instigated others toward religious violence.

"On July 6-7, in name of martial arts, locals were taught to use swords and knives. They instigated others toward religious violence. We have CCTV footage as well as witness accounts. Parvez also raised funds in lakhs, ED is being involved for the same," said Kumar. He said their internal document is very objectionable and talks of the "rule of Islam in India".

Kumar said an excerpt from an eight-page long document they shared amongst themselves titled 'India vision 2047' says, "PFI confident that even if 10 per cent of total Muslim population rally behind it, PFI would subjugate coward majority community and bring back the glory," he added. He said the document mentions that in case of a full-fledged showdown with the state, "apart from relying on cadres we would need help from friendly Islamic countries."

"In the last few years PFI has developed friendly relations with Turkey, a flag-bearer of Islam," the police official quoted from the document. The Kerala High Court observed in May this year that PFI and its political wing SDPI are extremist organisations indulging in serious acts of violence. It, however, said that these organisations are not banned.

The bench of Justice K Haripal made the observation while dismissing the plea seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the murder of RSS worker S Sanjith "No doubt, SDPI and PFI are extremist organisations indulging in serious acts of violence. All the same, those are not banned organisations," the court had said. (ANI)

