J-K: Amarnath Yatra halt from Nunwan-Pahalgam base camp due to heavy rains, continues from Dhumail side

Amarnath Yatra has been paused from the Nunwan Pahalgam base camp on Thursday morning due to heavy rainfall in the area while yatra from the Dhumail side has been ongoing with 5982 pilgrims left to visit the holy cave.

ANI | Baltal (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 14-07-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 15:23 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Amarnath Yatra has been paused from the Nunwan Pahalgam base camp on Thursday morning due to heavy rainfall in the area while yatra from the Dhumail side has been ongoing with 5982 pilgrims left to visit the holy cave. "Amarnath Yatra has been paused from the Nunwan Pahalgam base camp early today due to heavy rainfall in the area. Meanwhile, yatra from the Dhumail side has been ongoing with 5982 pilgrims left to visit the holy cave," said a government official.

On July 11, the Amarnath Yatra partially resumed on Monday from the Panjtarni side after a two-day halt due to the cloudburst incident that claimed 16 lives. The Yatra was suspended on Friday after the cloudburst incident. Sixteen people were dead and at least three dozen were missing after a cloudburst triggered flash floods near the cave shrine of Amarnath.

The Indian Army on Sunday inducted radars to trace survivors under the debris which was laid after a cloudburst struck the area near the holy shrine of Amarnath on Friday. Earlier, Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Sunday visited a base camp in Pahalgam and met pilgrims.

The Yatra began on June 29, from Jammu amid tight security arrangements made by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) along with the army and the local police. The Amarnath shrine pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva, located in the upper reaches of the Himalayas, is held from the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal. (ANI)

