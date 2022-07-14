MP govt to organise 'Youth Mahapanchayat' on July 23-24

The Madhya Pradesh government will organise a ''Youth Mahapanhayat'' in the capital Bhopal on July 23-24, on the 116th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Chandrashekhar Azad, an official said on Thursday.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has appealed to the youth of the state to join the ''Youth Mahapanchayat'' in large numbers to ensure their participation in building a self-reliant and golden Madhya Pradesh with their innovative ideas.

The objective of the programme is to provide a platform to the enthusiastic youth of the state by bringing forward Azad's legacy so that they identify the social, economic and political challenges of the state, country and the world and suggest all possible solutions, Chouhan said. The youth participating in the programme will be selected based on group discussions on several topics, which will be held in all districts on July 16, an official said.

Based on their performance, top six youngsters from each district will be selected for the event, he said.

The two-day programme will have deliberation sessions in the presence of youngsters who have achievements to their name in various fields, and the outstanding performers will also be rewarded on the occasion, the official added.

