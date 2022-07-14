Left Menu

MP to procure black moong at MSP, registrations to start on July 18

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said that the government will procure black moong at Minimum Support Price (MSP).

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 14-07-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 16:11 IST
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said that the government will procure black moong at Minimum Support Price (MSP). In a conversation with ANI, he also said that the process of registrations will start on July 18.

"Farmers in Madhya Pradesh have produced black moong in the summers but their prices in the market are very low. Since we are a government of the farmers, we have decided to purchase the Moong at the MSP of Rs 7,275 per quintal," CM Chouhan said. "Moong will be procured from the farmers only and for that registrations will start from July 18," he added.

Earlier in June, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) had approved the increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all mandated Kharif crops for marketing season 2022-23, with the aim to ensure remunerative prices to the growers for their produce. "Dependence on imports has reduced. Farmers' income has increased. Approved rates are in line with the principle of fixing the MSPs at a level of at least 1.5 times," Minister Thakur had said in the press conference.

MSP stands for the Minimum Support Price which the government offers to pay to the crop producers, to ensure no loss to the farmers. (ANI)

