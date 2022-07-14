Left Menu

Horticulture output may rise 2 pc to 342 mn tonne in 2021-22: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 17:40 IST
India's horticulture production is estimated to rise 2.1 per cent to 341.63 million tonne in 2021-22 mainly on higher output of fruits, vegetables and honey, according to the government data.

Horticulture production stood at 334.60 million tonne in 2020-21.

The agriculture ministry on Thursday released its second advance estimates (2021-22) of area and production of horticultural crops.

''Total horticulture production in 2021-22 is estimated to be 341.63 million tonne, an increase of about 7.03 million tonne (increase of 2.1 per cent) over 2020-21,'' the ministry said in a statement.

In the first estimates, the production was pegged at 333.25 million tonne.

The area under horticulture crops has increased marginally to 27.74 million hectare from 27.48 million hectare.

''Increase in production of fruits, vegetables and honey while decrease in production of spices, flowers, aromatics and medicinal plants and plantation crops over previous year, is envisaged,'' the statement said.

As per the data, fruits production is estimated to rise to 107.10 million tonne from 102.48 million tonne in 2020-21.

The production of vegetables is estimated to increase to 204.61 million tonne compared to 200.45 million tonne in 2020-21.

Among vegetables, onion production is estimated to rise at 31.70 million tonne from 26.64 million tonne in 2020-21.

However, potato production is expected to decline to 53.58 million tonne from 56.17 million tonne in 2020-21.

Tomato output is projected to fall at 20.34 million tonne as compared to 21.18 million tonne in 2020-21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

