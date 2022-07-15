Left Menu

Yellen blasts Russian officials for continued support of Putin

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2022 06:46 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 06:46 IST
Yellen blasts Russian officials for continued support of Putin

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen condemned Russia's "brutal and unjust war" in Ukraine and said Russian finance officials taking part in a G20 meeting on Friday shared responsibility for the "horrific consequences" of the war. Yellen, speaking at the opening session of the gathering of Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers in Bali, Indonesia, welcomed Ukraine's finance minister and blamed the negative spillovers of the war "solely" on Russia, a Treasury official said.

Russian Deputy Finance Minister Timur Maksimov was in Bali for the meetings, while Finance Minister Anton Siluanov was participating virtually, a source familiar with the matter said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
3
Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

 United States
4
Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022