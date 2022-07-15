Left Menu

Planting of summer crops ramps up in India as monsoon revives

In July, the most crucial month for planting of summer crops, India is likely to receive monsoon rainfall between 94% and 106% of the long-term average, weather department said earlier this month. Cotton planting rose 6.4% so far to 10.28 million hectares, while soybean area jumped 10% to 9.9 million hectares, the ministry said.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2022 14:02 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 13:55 IST
Planting of summer crops ramps up in India as monsoon revives
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ample monsoon rain in the first half of July accelerated the planting of main summer-sown crops such as soybean, cotton, and pulses in India, although rice planting is still lagging due to scant rainfall in northern states.

Farmers planted summer-sown crops on 59.2 million hectares, as of July 15, slightly higher than 59.1 million hectares a year ago, according to the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare. Crop sowing was down 9.3% until last week. The planting of summer-sown crops takes place in the monsoon months of June and July, while harvesting starts in October.

Except for North India, most parts of the country have received above-normal rainfall so far this month, and that has accelerated planting, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading house. India has received 13% more rainfall than normal since the start of the monsoon season on June 1, but some rice-growing states such as West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar have received below-normal monsoons, the weather department data showed.

About 12.85 million hectares had been planted with rice, down 17% from a year-ago period, the ministry said. The rice planting deficit could narrow to 5% by end of July since rainfall has picked up, said B.V. Krishna Rao, president of the All India Rice Exporters Association.

India is the world's biggest exporter of rice and accounts for more than 40% of the global rice trade. A reduction in output could prompt New Delhi to curb rice exports. In July, the most crucial month for the planting of summer crops, India is likely to receive monsoon rainfall between 94% and 106% of the long-term average, the weather department said earlier this month.

Cotton planting rose 6.4% so far to 10.28 million hectares, while soybean area jumped 10% to 9.9 million hectares, the ministry said. Corn was planted in 5 million hectares, down 12% year-on-year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

 United States
3
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
4
Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022