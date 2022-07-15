Development not possible without peace: J-K LG

Asserting that development was not possible without establishing peace in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday said some people were trying to provoke security forces and the administration so that some mistakes is made and unrest is fuelled.

"Development can only take place when there is peace. This has to be kept in mind. There is no place in the world which has progressed when there was no peace," Sinha said addressing a function at the launch of District Export Plans at SKICC here.

Union minister of state, Commerce and Industry, Anupriya Patel was also present.

The J-K LG said some people were continuously trying to foment trouble in the valley as they were not happy with the tourism growing here, industries being set up, economic scenario stabilizing, and lives of people changing.

"Some people are trying to provoke security forces, us so that security forces make some mistake and the people here come out on streets (to protest). But, we will not allow that situation to arise.

"The society has to come forward. The security forces are working hard round-the-clock for the safety and security of the common people," he said.

Sinha said the administration is working on a policy that innocent people will not be touched but the guilty will not be spared.

He said the steps being taken by the government with regards to development, were for the future of the people and their children. "So, come forward in making a new J-K, and there is a need to create awareness in the society that unless there is peace, we will not be able to achieve development. It is not just the responsibility of the government, but of the citizens here as well," he said.

Sinha said J-K has a huge potential for exports, especially its handicrafts, paper mache, horticulture produce, Pashmina, and carpets.

He said the government was working on tripling the exports in the next five years.

"We have been working on it for the last two years with the Union Commerce ministry. Today, we have formulated a detailed plan for every district and in the coming days, we will try to export from every district of J-K. We are grateful to PM for his guidance and support. We are working on a target to triple the exports in the next five years," the LG added.

