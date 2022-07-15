Libya groups agree to end blockade

Libyan tribal groups involved in a blockade of oil facilities have agreed with the new government-installed head of the National Oil Corporation to allow production and exports to resume, one of their leaders said on Friday.

The blockade by groups aligned with eastern commander Khalifa Haftar has reduced Libyan oil output by 850,000 barrels per day, NOC has said.

