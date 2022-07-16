U.S. and Saudi Arabia sign 18 agreements in energy, other areas -state TV
The United States and Saudi Arabia signed 18 partnership agreements in fields including energy, communications, space and healthcare during a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden, Saudi state TV al-Ekhbariya reported.
The agreements include deals with U.S. aerospace and defence firms Boeing and Raytheon, as well as healthcare companies Medtronic, Digital Diagnostics, and IQVIA, according to Saudi state news agency (SPA). There were also agreements in clean energy projects, nuclear energy and uranium, it said.
Wealthy Gulf OPEC members like Saudi Arabia and the UAE are investing in renewable and clean energy while also stressing the continued importance of hydrocarbons for global energy security at a time of growing calls for a shift away from fossil fuels.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- U.S.
- Boeing
- Saudi Arabia
- Medtronic
- Saudi
- The United States
ALSO READ
China not giving material support for Russia's war in Ukraine -U.S. official
EXCLUSIVE-Chances for Iran nuclear deal worse after Doha talks -U.S. official
Russia to open trial against U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner
Detained U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner arrives at Russian court
China urges U.S. to fulfill climate duties after Supreme Court ruling