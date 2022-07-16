Karnataka CM to lay foundation stone for textile park in his constituency

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, during a visit to his constituency Shiggaon and Savanur today, will lay the foundation stone for a textile park, besides launching a slew of other developmental works. The proposed textiles park will come up in an area spread across 59.34 acres.

Infrastructure facilities for the unit would be created in three phases. The state government has provided Rs 25 crore for the first phase. Further, he is also scheduled to lay the foundation stone for setting up of a readymade garments unit.

Ms Texport Private Limited will invest Rs 42 crore to set up the readymade garments unit, which is expected to provide employment opportunities to about 3,000 individuals. (ANI)

