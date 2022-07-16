Left Menu

Delhi: 4 juveniles apprehended for shooting man in the face

Delhi Police apprehended four juveniles for shooting a man in the face, informed the officials on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 14:36 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Police apprehended four juveniles for shooting a man in the face, informed the officials on Saturday. The incident was reported on a PCR call at the Jahangir Puri police station.

"On enquiry, it was revealed that injured Javed aged 36 years son of Ansar Ahmad sustained bullet injury at his right eye. Three minor boys known to him came there and out of them one boy fired a bullet on his face and all of them ran away. His condition is presently stable. 4 Children in Conflict with Law CCLs have been apprehended by a team of special staff, North West District," said Police. A case under section 307 IPC has been registered in this regard and the weapon of offence- a countrymade pistol has been recovered.

After enquiry, the accused confirmed that the victim had beaten the father of one of the apprehended minor boy around 7 months back and the bullet shot was an act of revenge. Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

