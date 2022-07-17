Bundelkhand Expressway: Locals are happy, but sceptical about govt claims of development in region

Twenty-three-year-old Ajay, who works in Delhi, is happy with the construction of a four-lane access-controlled Bundelkhand Expressway as he can now visit his home here to see his elderly parents more often.

However, he wonders how the 296-km-long expressway will become the "axis of development" in the Bundelkhand region in near future as touted by the Uttar Pradesh government.

"If at all it happens, it will take several years. It is certainly not going to happen in the near future. Bringing development in this region is not easy. They say industries will come here. Let them come first," he said while speaking to PTI after Prime Minister Naredra Modi inaugurated the expressway at an event here on Saturday.

Ajay, a native of Jalaun who works at a restaurant in Delhi to support his family, hailed the construction of the expressway, saying Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath government has done a "very good job" as it will "significantly" reduce the travel time of the people living in Bundelkhand region.

"I am happy and so are many others whom I know because the expressway will significantly reduce our travel time. I can now come to see my parents living here more often than once in a while," he said. However, people living in the region are cautiously positive about the government's claim that the expressway, constructed at the cost of Rs 14,850 crore, will become the "axis of development" in the region and lead to creation of jobs and other livelihood opportunities for the locals.

Bundelkhand, comprising seven districts of Uttar Pradesh, is considered the most backward region in the state with unemployment and poverty, among others, being the major problems here.

Tens of thousands of people thronged to attend the event organised in Kaitheri village of Orai tehsil in Jalaun for inauguration of the expressway by Prime Minister Modi in the presence of Adityanath, his ministers in the state and other dignitaries on Saturday. In his inaugural address, Modi said the expressway will cut the travel time between Chitrakoot and Delhi by three-four hours but its benefit will be much more than that.

The Bundelkhand Expressway will not only give speed to vehicles here, but will also accelerate the industrial progress of entire region, he added.

The prime minister said the expressway will link ''every corner'' of the Bundelkhand region with development, self-employment and new opportunities.

''Due to the expressway, it will become very easy to set up agriculture-based industry and take farm produce to new markets. Cold storage facilities are going to be created. Also, many industries will be set up here,'' PM Modi said.

The prime minister noted that Bundelkhand has many historic forts and urged Adityanath to develop a tourism circuit in the region to attract tourists from all over the world.

Manoj Kumar Pal, a resident of Orai tehsil, welcomed the prime minister's suggestion to the UP chief minister, saying development of a tourism sector will create jobs and livelihood opportunities for the locals. "The government has connected us with development through this expressway. It will bring industries in the region, create jobs, other livelihood opportunities and stop migration. People will not have to go out to earn their livelihood in Delhi or any other city," he said.

Pal, who claimed to have an MTech degree in mechanical engineering but opted to take a role of farmer, said he is growing black rice in 100 bigha land in the village and that he can now think of selling his produce in bigger markets in cities like Delhi with the construction of the expressway.

"We are quite confident that the expressway will change the lives of the people here. Of course, it won't happen overnight, it will take some time," Pal's father said. But, Tribhuvan Singh, 60, didn't seem much convinced as far as the claims that the new expressway will bring development and livelihood opportunities in the region are concerned.

"This expressway will indeed cut down the travel time, yet I cannot think of selling my produce in bigger markets like those in Delhi or any other city. I am a small farmer like most others in the region. We do not grow much given the size of land and resources that we have," he said. "And look at the prices of diesel and petrol which have gone up so high. It's not practical for me and many others here to go out in search of a bigger market. It is easier said than done," he said.

"Bahut badhiya kaam hua hai (a very good work has been done)," an elderly villager said when asked for his views on the newly constructed expressway.

"Ye toh sab upar wale ki meharbani hai (It's all the grace of god)," he said, refusing to tell his name.

