Hindu body, transgenders hold Rudrabhishek in Kanpur to destroy elements depicting Hindu gods indecently

Yug Dadhichi Dehdaan Sansthan along with transgenders on Sunday conducted a 'Mahakal Rudrabhishek' at the crematorium at Bhairav Ghat, Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 17-07-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 23:05 IST
Visual from the Rudraabhishek (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Yug Dadhichi Dehdaan Sansthan along with transgenders on Sunday conducted a 'Mahakal Rudrabhishek' at the crematorium at Bhairav Ghat, Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. According to President of Yug Dadhichi Seva Sansthan Manoj Sengar, the great ritual was done by transgenders to wish for the destruction of anti-national elements who depict indecent images of Hindu gods.

"We have organized this Rudraabhishek to destroy the anti-national elements who portray our Indian gods and goddesses in indecent way," said President of Yug Dadhichi Seva Sansthan Manoj Sengar. "The organizers said that Mahakal resides at the cremation ground that's why we have organized the Mahakal Rudrabhishek here. We have invited the transgenders to participate in this ritual as their blessings are passed on quickly while, their curses are inflicted swiftly," he added.

"We have gathered here to pray for the peace and unity in the country," said Kajal Kiran, a transgender. Along with the transgenders society, officials of the Dehdan Sansthan also participated in this worship of Mahakal.

Recently, a controversy erupted over a poster of filmmaker Leena Manimekalai's documentary 'Kaali'. The poster of the film depicted a woman dressed in a costume portraying the goddess and smoking. A flag of the LGBT community is seen in the background. The controversy followed huge reactions across the country with many BJP leaders criticizing the film's poster and the filmmaker and terming it as insult to Hindu Goddess. (ANI)

