Odd News Roundup: Beer for sunflower oil? Munich pub finds way to beat frying crunch

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2022 10:33 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 10:28 IST
A Munich brewpub has found a novel way to beat Europe's cooking oil shortages - letting customers pay for their beer with sunflower oil to ensure plentiful stocks for frying schnitzels. With Ukraine and Russia accounting for about 80% of global exports of sunflower seed oil, many European countries including Germany have seen supplies dwindle since Russia invaded its neighbor in February.
