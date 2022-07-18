Odd News Roundup: Beer for sunflower oil? Munich pub finds way to beat frying crunch

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Beer for sunflower oil? Munich pub finds way to beat frying crunch

A Munich brewpub has found a novel way to beat Europe's cooking oil shortages - letting customers pay for their beer with sunflower oil to ensure plentiful stocks for frying schnitzels. With Ukraine and Russia accounting for about 80% of global exports of sunflower seed oil, many European countries including Germany have seen supplies dwindle since Russia invaded its neighbor in February.

(With inputs from agencies.)