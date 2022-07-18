Putin: Russia cannot be cut off from rest of world

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday it would be impossible to cut Russia off from the rest of the world, and that the country must focus on developing its own technology and supporting fast-growing companies.

"Clearly, we cannot develop in isolation from the rest of the world, but we won't. In today's world, you can't just, you know, circle everything with a compass and put up a huge fence, it's just not possible," Putin said, speaking to a video-conference with government figures.

