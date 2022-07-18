Russia's Gazprom declares force majeure on gas supplies to Europe

Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom has declared force majeure on gas supplies to Europe to at least one major customer starting June 14, according to the letter seen by Reuters.

The letter said Gazprom could not fulfil its supply obligations owing to "extraordinary" circumstances outside its control.

A trading source said the letter concerned supplies to Germany through the the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

