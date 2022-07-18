Left Menu

Maha: Farmer, three buffaloes electrocuted in Thane district

PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-07-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 18:34 IST
A 60-year-old farmer and three of his buffaloes were electrocuted when a live wire fell on them at a village in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, an official said.

The incident took place at Sai village in Kalyan taluka of the district around 10 am, Kalyan Tehasildar Jairaj Deshmukh said.

Shantaram Kachru Bhopi went to his farm with his cattle, when a wire from the overhead line fell on them, he said.

The victim and three of his buffaloes died on the spot, he said, adding that the body of the farmer was sent for post-mortem and a case of accidental death has been reported.

