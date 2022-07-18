Gas supplies from Algeria to Italy to increase in coming years - Draghi
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 18-07-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 18:56 IST
Gas supplies from Algeria to Italy will become more significant in the coming years, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Monday, after meeting Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in Algiers.
Draghi said Italy was a "privileged partner" of Algeria and that the two countries were also cooperating in the development of renewable energy.
Algeria is becoming an increasingly important supplier of gas to Italy as Rome seeks to reduce its reliance on Russia for energy.
