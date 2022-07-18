Left Menu

Gas pipeline damaged in Ukraine's Kherson region, no sign of disruption in supply to EU

Reuters | Updated: 18-07-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 21:22 IST
A gas pipeline has been damaged as a result of a strike by the Ukrainian armed forces near the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant in Ukraine's Kherson, a region currently controlled by Russian forces, TASS reported on Monday, citing the regional administration.

A spokesperson for Ukraine's state gas system Naftogaz said there was no immediate evidence that the developments in the Kherson region had affected the transit of Russian natural gas to Europe.

