Gas pipeline damaged in Ukraine's Kherson region, no sign of disruption in supply to EU
18-07-2022
A gas pipeline has been damaged as a result of a strike by the Ukrainian armed forces near the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant in Ukraine's Kherson, a region currently controlled by Russian forces, TASS reported on Monday, citing the regional administration.
A spokesperson for Ukraine's state gas system Naftogaz said there was no immediate evidence that the developments in the Kherson region had affected the transit of Russian natural gas to Europe.
