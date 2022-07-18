Sihle Zikalala leads clean-up campaign on Nelson Mandela Day

As South Africa joins the global community in commemorating International Nelson Mandela Day, KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Sihle Zikalala, has urged provincial citizens to play their part to lift KwaZulu-Natal on its path of economic recovery and reconstruction following the recent challenges.

"As we recover from last year's July unrest and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent flood disasters, we urge the people of KwaZulu-Natal to join the Mandela Day campaign by doing something that will make a difference wherever they are. Let us all do all we can to create a better world by building better families, better communities, and a better and a united KwaZulu-Natal," Zikalala said.

In commemorating Nelson Mandela International Day, Zikalala led a massive clean-up and grass cutting campaign at Sisekelo High School, which is situated in Kranskop under Umvoti District Municipality.

The Premier started the day by motivating Grade 12 learners of the school and proceeded to lead a clean-up campaign of the rural school.

Recognising and assisting the less fortunate

Meanwhile, KZN Finance MEC, Nomusa Dube-Ncube said Mandela would have been pleased to see us recognising and assisting those that are less fortunate among us.

"Let's do our bits wherever we are with whatever we have. Let's fight gender-based violence when it rears its ugly head and ensure safe communities," Dube-Ncube said.

Dube-Ncube was addressing hundreds of community members at Acaciaville Sportsfield, where she handed over medals and sports kits to various local teams who had held a sports tournament ahead of Mandela Day.

Joined by Member of Provincial Legislature, Mbali Fraser and former District Mayor, Siphiwe Mazibuko, the MEC started the day by participating in a number of activities that started with painting a house of a slain community activist and former teacher Khanyisile "Malumekazi" Ngobese-Sibisi who died on the 18 July 2021.

The house now serves as a soup kitchen facility rendering healthy meals to the most needy and destitute in the community.

"This is exactly what Nelson Mandela charged us with. He is constantly proud of the legacy that we keep alive. This should not be a once off gesture but a continuous act of generosity, dedication and commitment to the humankind. This is what Madiba would have wanted us to do," Dube-Ncube said.

Dube-Ncube also visited the Memela home in the area to donate food and sanitary facilities to Nosibusiso Memela, who lives with a disability and with her unemployed father.

The MEC pledged an electronic wheelchair to aid Nosibusiso's mobility.

The 2022 Nelson Mandela Day is commemorated under the theme "Do what you can, with what you have, where you are."

This year marks the 13th year since the United Nations General Assembly declared Nelson Mandela's 18 July birthday, International Nelson Mandela Day. Following the declaration, Madiba called on everyone to honour him by helping their communities.

In answering this call, government leaders visit various communities to lend a hand to the needy through acts of charity and community development.

Amongst the activities taking place today, include the planting of fruit and indigenous trees, as well as establishing food gardens to educate communities on the effect of climate change and food security.

In addition, there will be a symbolic walk to raise awareness of the scourge of Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF).

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)