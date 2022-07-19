Left Menu

White House expects average gas prices below $4/gallon in some places

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-07-2022 01:09 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 01:07 IST
White House expects average gas prices below $4/gallon in some places
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein said on Monday he expects to see average gasoline prices falling below $4 a gallon in some places around the country in the coming weeks.

"We think it is reasonable to expect more gas stations to lower their prices in response to lower input costs," Bernstein said. "Barring unforeseen market disruptions, (we expect) to see average prices fall below $4 per gallon in more places in coming weeks."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
2
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada
3
Russia's Gazprom declares force majeure on gas supplies to Europe

Russia's Gazprom declares force majeure on gas supplies to Europe

United Kingdom
4
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022