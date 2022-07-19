White House expects average gas prices below $4/gallon in some places

White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein said on Monday he expects to see average gasoline prices falling below $4 a gallon in some places around the country in the coming weeks.

"We think it is reasonable to expect more gas stations to lower their prices in response to lower input costs," Bernstein said. "Barring unforeseen market disruptions, (we expect) to see average prices fall below $4 per gallon in more places in coming weeks."

