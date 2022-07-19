Delhi: Man arrested for circulating morphed pictures, videos of woman

A man was arrested for allegedly sending morphed "nude pictures" and "obscene videos" of a woman to her in-laws and other relatives on social media to defame her, police said Monday. The accused has been identified as Ankit Bansal who hails from Tughlakabad village, and presently lives in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The accused was apprehended on July 16.

Bansal was previously found involved in a case of rape. A woman (22), a resident of Wazirabad in Delhi lodged her grievance at Cyber Police Station alleging wherein that she had recently got married and some unknown person had been sending her morphed obscene videos to her husband, friends and in-laws' family on Instagram.

On the basis of her complaint, a case was registered on July 16 under sections 469/500/509 of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation of the case was taken up, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi. During the investigation, details of the alleged profile were sought from Instagram and on the basis of it, police obtained IP addresses and mobile number used in the registration of the alleged profile, Kalsi said.

"These IP addresses were further technically analysed and the identity of the accused person was ascertained as Ankit Bansal," he said. During the investigation, police seized the SIM card and mobile phone used in the offence were recovered from his possession.

On enquiry from the victim, it was revealed that there was a marriage proposal to the victim from the family of the accused, but due to his criminal background, the same was turned down, the officer said. When Bansal was interrogated he revealed that he had met the uncle of the victim some time ago and as both belonged to the Gujjar family, his family proposed to consider him for marriage, the officer added.

"Talks were on about fixing their marriage and both the victim and the accused started talking on the phone. However, in a turn of events, the marriage could not be fixed as the uncle of the victim came to know about a rape case registered against the accused person," Kalsi said. After her marriage, the accused couldn't see her with someone else, so he planned to break her marriage.

"To defame the woman, the accused made a fake Instagram ID and using old pictures of victims and downloaded nude pictures from the internet, he made a fake video and started sending this video to the victim's husband and others," the police officer said. (ANI)

