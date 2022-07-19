Left Menu

Zimbabwe women sew sanitary pads to help keep girls in school

A community group in rural Zimbabwe is making reusable sanitary towels so that girls do not skip school when they have their period. The group, run by female volunteers, sells its pads to individuals and to charities across Zimbabwe for distribution to schoolgirls and vulnerable women.

Reuters | Updated: 19-07-2022 14:34 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 14:30 IST
Zimbabwe women sew sanitary pads to help keep girls in school
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A community group in rural Zimbabwe is making reusable sanitary towels so that girls do not skip school when they have their period. The Chiedza Community Welfare Trust, in Zimbabwe's Mutasa District, started sewing cloth sanitary pads when founder Gladys Mukaratirwa realised that local girls were missing school every month because they could not afford disposable hygiene products.

"If you calculate two to five days per month, it's about 45 days per year of school time which is wasted, so we realised that there was a need for them to have a sustainable source of sanitary pads," Mukaratirwa said. The group, run by female volunteers, sells its pads to individuals and to charities across Zimbabwe for distribution to schoolgirls and vulnerable women.

Also Read: Cricket-Zimbabwe face T20 reckoning in bid to fend off obscurity

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022